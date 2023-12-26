Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,079,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.71. 194,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.06 and its 200 day moving average is $509.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

