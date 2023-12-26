Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,762 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,229. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

