Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 12,395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,108. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

