Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 20.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,559,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. 3,609,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,799,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

