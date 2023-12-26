NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

