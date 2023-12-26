Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.66. 1,035,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.