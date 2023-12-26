Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,184,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,312,000 after buying an additional 349,278 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. 1,914,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,795,935. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.