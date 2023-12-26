GEM Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $410.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.21 and a 200-day moving average of $373.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

