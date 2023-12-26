Cascade Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.