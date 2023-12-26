Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,529 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

