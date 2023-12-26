Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.93. 344,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.68. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.