Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

