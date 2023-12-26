Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,037,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,495,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

