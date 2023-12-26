Cascade Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.96. The company had a trading volume of 819,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,948. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

