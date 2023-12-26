Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,942 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN opened at $283.14 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

