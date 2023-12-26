Flagstar Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,992,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,946. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

