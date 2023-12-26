Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.88. 2,341,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.95 and a 200-day moving average of $407.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $349.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

