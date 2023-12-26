Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. 2,412,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

