Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 34,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

