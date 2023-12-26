Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.13. 512,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

