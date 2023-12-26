Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 687.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 446,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,921. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

