Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $311.15. 332,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

