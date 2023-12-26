5,923 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 150,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

