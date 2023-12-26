Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

