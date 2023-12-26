Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 727,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.