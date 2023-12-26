Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.08. 642,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,801. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

