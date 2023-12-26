NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,850. The company has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

