Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.32. 381,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,418. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.94.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

