Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $410.29. 10,610,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,569,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

