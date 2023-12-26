Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,960,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.