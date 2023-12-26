Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 1,245,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

