Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. 804,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

