Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $33.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,575.00. 36,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,607.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,540.06. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

