Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.06. 524,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $298.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

