Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $346,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 362,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
