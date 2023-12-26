Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QCOM traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.