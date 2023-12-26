Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.86. 1,835,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

