Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000.

RSP traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. 1,553,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,026. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

