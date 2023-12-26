Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,863. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

