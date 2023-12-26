iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lowered by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,084. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.