Marion Wealth Management Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. 1,042,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,102. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

