JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 2,959,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,643. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

