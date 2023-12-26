RDA Financial Network Buys 336 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

VRTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.77. 194,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,155. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

