Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.30. 285,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.33. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

