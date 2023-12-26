Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

