Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,827 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.04. 142,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

