Alta Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.91. 713,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,215. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

