Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

