iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,896. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

