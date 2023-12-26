IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 311,659 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,659 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.35% of Oatly Group worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 171,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 624,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 432.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 212,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 172,966 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,656,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 776,039 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 1,700,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $772.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Profile

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.